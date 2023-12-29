Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Davidson County, Tennessee. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 29
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Franklin Road Academy

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 29
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Christ Presbyterian Academy

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 29
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

