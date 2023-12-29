Coffee County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Coffee County, Tennessee, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coffee County Middle School at Tattnall County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
