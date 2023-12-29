Carter County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Carter County, Tennessee today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carter County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cloudland High School at Rockwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
