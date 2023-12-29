ASUN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs versus the Eastern Kentucky Colonels is one of three games on the Friday college basketball slate that includes an ASUN team in play.
ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Alabama A&M Bulldogs
|3:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|-
|Florida A&M Rattlers at North Florida Ospreys
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Samford Bulldogs at Eastern Kentucky Colonels
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
