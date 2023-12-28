Thursday's contest that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-8) versus the Tennessee State Tigers (3-7) at Gentry Complex has a projected final score of 66-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Martin. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 28.

The Skyhawks are coming off of a 67-62 victory over Arkansas State in their last outing on Thursday.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: UT Martin 66, Tennessee State 59

UT Martin Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on December 21, the Skyhawks notched their signature win of the season, a 67-62 road victory.
  • UT Martin has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).
  • The Tigers have tied for the 75th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (two).

UT Martin 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 67-62 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 156) on December 21
  • 94-82 at home over Evansville (No. 341) on December 2

UT Martin Leaders

  • Anaya Brown: 13.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.7 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • Kenley McCarn: 15.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)
  • Lexi Rubel: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%
  • Norah Clark: 9.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)
  • Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

UT Martin Performance Insights

  • The Skyhawks are being outscored by 5.1 points per game, with a -56 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.9 points per game (219th in college basketball), and allow 69 per contest (275th in college basketball).
  • The Skyhawks are putting up more points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (60).
  • UT Martin allows 65.6 points per game at home, and 71.8 away.

