How to Watch UT Martin vs. Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) will hope to end a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Gentry Complex, airing at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UT Martin Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- UT Martin is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Skyhawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 163rd.
- The Skyhawks score 13.3 more points per game (85.1) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (71.8).
- When it scores more than 71.8 points, UT Martin is 7-3.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UT Martin Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UT Martin averages 97.4 points per game. Away, it scores 79.
- At home, the Skyhawks allow 75.6 points per game. On the road, they give up 85.7.
- UT Martin sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than away (10.3). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (37.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Martin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ NC State
|L 81-67
|PNC Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 98-91
|Ford Center
|12/20/2023
|William Woods
|W 78-75
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/30/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|1/4/2024
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.