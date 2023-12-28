The UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) will hope to end a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Gentry Complex, airing at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

UT Martin is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 163rd.

The Skyhawks score 13.3 more points per game (85.1) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (71.8).

When it scores more than 71.8 points, UT Martin is 7-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

At home, UT Martin averages 97.4 points per game. Away, it scores 79.

At home, the Skyhawks allow 75.6 points per game. On the road, they give up 85.7.

UT Martin sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than away (10.3). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule