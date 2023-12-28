Thursday's game at Gentry Complex has the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) matching up with the UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET (on December 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 80-77 win for Tennessee State, so expect a tight matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 80, UT Martin 77

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Martin vs. Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee State (-2.3)

Tennessee State (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 157.1

Tennessee State's record against the spread this season is 1-7-0, and UT Martin's is 4-5-0. The Tigers are 4-4-0 and the Skyhawks are 6-3-0 in terms of hitting the over. Over the past 10 contests, Tennessee State is 1-7 against the spread and 2-6 overall while UT Martin has gone 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks put up 85.1 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 81.2 per outing (349th in college basketball). They have a +50 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.

UT Martin wins the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It records 43.7 rebounds per game, 11th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 40.

UT Martin knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (35th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.7 on average.

UT Martin loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.4 (236th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.2.

