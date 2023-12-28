Thursday's OVC slate includes the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7, 0-0 OVC) meeting the Little Rock Trojans (5-6, 0-0 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Tennessee Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Daniel Egbuniwe: 8.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK Jayvis Harvey: 16.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK David Early: 15.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Josiah Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Rodney Johnson Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Little Rock Players to Watch

Jamir Chaplin: 16.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Deantoni Gordon: 13.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Bradley Douglas: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Cougar Downing: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison

Tennessee Tech Rank Tennessee Tech AVG Little Rock AVG Little Rock Rank 237th 72.7 Points Scored 80.5 71st 309th 77.4 Points Allowed 80.6 344th 330th 32.2 Rebounds 35.5 230th 362nd 4.7 Off. Rebounds 10.7 76th 178th 7.5 3pt Made 7.0 221st 225th 12.9 Assists 14.1 148th 88th 10.7 Turnovers 11.0 108th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.