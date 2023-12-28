The Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) will look to end a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena, airing at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech matchup.

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Little Rock Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM Little Rock (-1.5) 153.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Little Rock (-1.5) 152.5 -114 -105 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Betting Trends

Tennessee Tech has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this season, the Golden Eagles have an ATS record of 6-4.

Little Rock has covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

The Trojans and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.

