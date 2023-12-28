The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-0 OVC) will welcome in the Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.
  • Tennessee Tech is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 362nd.
  • The Golden Eagles average 9.4 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Trojans allow (80.2).
  • When it scores more than 80.2 points, Tennessee Tech is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee Tech averages 78.5 points per game at home, and 64.3 on the road.
  • At home, the Golden Eagles allow 76.3 points per game. On the road, they give up 77.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Tennessee Tech sinks fewer 3-pointers away (5.3 per game) than at home (9), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (37.8%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Bethel (TN) W 81-74 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/16/2023 North Alabama W 70-67 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/20/2023 @ Evansville L 82-51 Ford Center
12/28/2023 Little Rock - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/30/2023 UT Martin - Hooper Eblen Arena
1/4/2024 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.