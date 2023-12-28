How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-0 OVC) will welcome in the Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.
- Tennessee Tech is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Trojans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 362nd.
- The Golden Eagles average 9.4 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Trojans allow (80.2).
- When it scores more than 80.2 points, Tennessee Tech is 3-0.
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee Tech averages 78.5 points per game at home, and 64.3 on the road.
- At home, the Golden Eagles allow 76.3 points per game. On the road, they give up 77.4.
- Beyond the arc, Tennessee Tech sinks fewer 3-pointers away (5.3 per game) than at home (9), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (37.8%) as well.
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Bethel (TN)
|W 81-74
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Alabama
|W 70-67
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 82-51
|Ford Center
|12/28/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/30/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
