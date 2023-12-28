Thursday's contest features the Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-0 OVC) matching up at Hooper Eblen Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 76-75 win for Little Rock according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on December 28.

The game has no line set.

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 76, Tennessee Tech 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-1.3)

Little Rock (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.7

Tennessee Tech's record against the spread so far this season is 6-4-0, while Little Rock's is 6-7-0. The Golden Eagles are 5-5-0 and the Trojans are 8-5-0 in terms of going over the point total. Tennessee Tech is 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its past 10 games, while Little Rock has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are being outscored by 6.1 points per game with a -79 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.8 points per game (276th in college basketball) and allow 76.9 per contest (307th in college basketball).

Tennessee Tech falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.0 boards. It is grabbing 32.4 rebounds per game (335th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.4 per outing.

Tennessee Tech connects on 7.0 three-pointers per game (229th in college basketball) while shooting 33.0% from deep (203rd in college basketball). It is making 1.4 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game while shooting 36.1%.

The Golden Eagles rank 217th in college basketball by averaging 93.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 350th in college basketball, allowing 101.2 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee Tech has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.8 per game (97th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.7 (339th in college basketball).

