Tennessee State vs. UT Martin December 28 Tickets & Start Time
The UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5, 0-0 OVC) play a fellow OVC team, the Tennessee State Tigers (6-5, 0-0 OVC), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Gentry Complex. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Tennessee State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Kinyon Hodges: 10.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylen Jones: 11.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- EJ Bellinger: 12.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christian Brown: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Jacob Crews: 17.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Sears: 19.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Issa Muhammad: 11.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KK Curry: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jalen Myers: 7.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Stat Comparison
|Tennessee State Rank
|Tennessee State AVG
|UT Martin AVG
|UT Martin Rank
|208th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|85.2
|24th
|192nd
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|80.3
|343rd
|230th
|35.5
|Rebounds
|44.8
|8th
|161st
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|146th
|221st
|7.0
|3pt Made
|9.9
|22nd
|215th
|13.0
|Assists
|14.9
|102nd
|149th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|12.7
|250th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.