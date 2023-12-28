The UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) travel to face the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) after dropping four road games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee State vs. UT Martin matchup.

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee State Moneyline UT Martin Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee State (-4.5) 160.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee State (-4.5) 161.5 -196 +162 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Betting Trends

Tennessee State is 3-7-0 ATS this season.

Tigers games have hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

UT Martin has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Skyhawks' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.

