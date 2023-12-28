The UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) travel to face the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Skyhawks allow to opponents.
  • Tennessee State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Skyhawks sit at 11th.
  • The 76.8 points per game the Tigers average are the same as the Skyhawks allow.
  • Tennessee State is 4-1 when scoring more than 81.2 points.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee State posts 86.4 points per game in home games, compared to 69.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 16.9 points per contest.
  • The Tigers surrender 62.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 80.7 away from home.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Tennessee State has performed better in home games this year, averaging 7.8 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.0 threes per game and a 29.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Liberty L 74-52 Liberty Arena
12/16/2023 Boyce W 117-59 Gentry Complex
12/19/2023 @ Indiana State L 90-69 Hulman Center
12/28/2023 UT Martin - Gentry Complex
12/30/2023 Little Rock - Gentry Complex
1/4/2024 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena

