Thursday's game that pits the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) versus the UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) at Gentry Complex has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-77 in favor of Tennessee State. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on December 28.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Gentry Complex

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 80, UT Martin 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee State vs. UT Martin

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee State (-2.3)

Tennessee State (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 157.1

Tennessee State has a 1-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UT Martin, who is 4-5-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Skyhawks' games have gone over. Tennessee State has a 1-7 record against the spread while going 2-6 overall over the last 10 games. UT Martin has gone 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall in its last 10 games.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 5.0 points per game (scoring 76.8 points per game to rank 130th in college basketball while allowing 71.8 per outing to rank 202nd in college basketball) and have a +65 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee State grabs 36.2 rebounds per game (208th in college basketball) compared to the 36.2 of its opponents.

Tennessee State knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball) at a 32.5% rate (227th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc.

The Tigers' 95.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 179th in college basketball, and the 89.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 158th in college basketball.

Tennessee State wins the turnover battle by 3.2 per game, committing 11.3 (130th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.