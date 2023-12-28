Hickman County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Hickman County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Hickman County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Hickman High School at Stewart County High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Dover, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 6 - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
