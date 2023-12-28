The Denver Nuggets (22-10) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) on December 28, 2023. The Grizzlies have won four games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 46% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Memphis is 8-3 when it shoots higher than 46% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at ninth.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 107.3 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 110.2 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.2 points, Memphis is 7-3.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies average 104.6 points per game, five less than on the road (109.6). Defensively they allow 111.8 points per game at home, 1.1 less than on the road (112.9).

In 2023-24 Memphis is giving up 1.1 fewer points per game at home (111.8) than away (112.9).

At home the Grizzlies are picking up 23.5 assists per game, 0.9 less than away (24.4).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Injuries