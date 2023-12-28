The Memphis Grizzlies' (10-19) injury report has five players listed ahead of a Thursday, December 28 game against the Denver Nuggets (22-10) at Ball Arena. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Grizzlies earned a 116-115 OT victory over the Pelicans. Ja Morant's team-leading 31 points paced the Grizzlies in the victory.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 8.3 2.9 2.0 John Konchar SG Questionable Illness 3.4 4.2 1.4 Derrick Rose PG Out Hamstring 9.1 2.0 3.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSSE

ALT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.