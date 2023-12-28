The Alamo Bowl will see the Arizona Wildcats battle the Oklahoma Sooners. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Arizona vs. Oklahoma?

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma 34, Arizona 27

Oklahoma 34, Arizona 27 Arizona has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

The Wildcats have won all four games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter.

Oklahoma won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Sooners have played as an underdog of +115 or more once this season and won that game.

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+2.5)



Oklahoma (+2.5) In 11 Arizona games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Wildcats are 3-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Oklahoma has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Sooners won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (58.5)



Over (58.5) Four of Arizona's games this season have gone over Thursday's over/under of 58.5 points.

This season, eight of Oklahoma's games have finished with a combined score higher than 58.5 points.

The point total for the contest of 58.5 is 19 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Arizona (34.3 points per game) and Oklahoma (43.2 points per game).

Splits Tables

Arizona

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.3 55.1 59.2 Implied Total AVG 34.2 32.4 35.7 ATS Record 9-2-0 5-0-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 1-4-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 2-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61 61.3 60.7 Implied Total AVG 38.9 40.2 37.7 ATS Record 8-4-0 5-1-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 4-2-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-2 6-0 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

