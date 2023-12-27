Shelby County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Shelby County, Tennessee. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sumter Central High School at Christian Brothers High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.