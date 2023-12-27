The Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) host the Nashville Predators (19-15) at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Hurricanes fell to the New York Islanders 5-4 in their last outing, while the Predators are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-140) Predators (+115) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Nashville has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.

The Predators have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nashville's games this season have had over 6 goals 20 of 34 times.

Predators vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 110 (8th) Goals 106 (14th) 108 (20th) Goals Allowed 104 (16th) 28 (8th) Power Play Goals 25 (11th) 19 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (24th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators went 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.

In its past 10 contests, Nashville has gone over the total three times.

The Predators and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4.

The Predators' 106 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.

The Predators have allowed 104 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.

Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +2.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.