Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Parssinen stats and insights

  • In six of 32 games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in one game against the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play, Parssinen has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 14.6% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have given up 108 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Parssinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 3-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:22 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:46 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:07 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:18 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:14 Away W 2-1

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

