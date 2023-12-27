Colton Sissons and the Nashville Predators will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Prop bets for Sissons are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Colton Sissons vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Sissons Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Sissons has averaged 16:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In Sissons' 34 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Sissons has a point in 16 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points three times.

Sissons has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 34 games played, including multiple assists once.

Sissons' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

There is a 27% chance of Sissons having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sissons Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 108 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 34 Games 3 19 Points 1 11 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

