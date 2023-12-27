Will Alexander Carrier Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 27?
Should you wager on Alexander Carrier to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrier stats and insights
- Carrier has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Carrier's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 108 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Carrier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:05
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|20:31
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|1:39
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
