The Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) on Tuesday, December 26 at Smoothie King Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Grizzlies' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 125-119 win against the Hawks. In the Grizzlies' win, Desmond Bane led the team with 37 points (adding six rebounds and six assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Derrick Rose PG Out Hamstring 9.1 2.0 3.5 Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 8.3 2.9 2.0 Marcus Smart PG Questionable Ankle 12.5 2.5 5.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan: Out (Calf), Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib), Cody Zeller: Questionable (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.