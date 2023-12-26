Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 229.5.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-4.5
|229.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 229.5 points in seven of 28 outings.
- The average over/under for Memphis' contests this season is 219.4, 10.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Memphis is 12-16-0 ATS this season.
- The Grizzlies have won in four, or 22.2%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Memphis has a record of 3-10, a 23.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|11
|36.7%
|115.7
|222.7
|113.3
|225.7
|228.7
|Grizzlies
|7
|25%
|107
|222.7
|112.4
|225.7
|223.4
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has gone 4-6 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Grizzlies have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.
- Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .308 (4-9-0). On the road, it is .533 (8-7-0).
- The Grizzlies' 107 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 113.3 the Pelicans allow.
- Memphis has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|12-16
|6-6
|11-17
|Pelicans
|17-13
|5-5
|14-16
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Pelicans
|107
|115.7
|30
|13
|5-1
|14-4
|5-1
|13-5
|112.4
|113.3
|9
|13
|10-7
|7-3
|8-9
|7-3
