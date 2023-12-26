Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Bane, in his last game (December 23 win against the Hawks), posted 37 points, six rebounds and six assists.

In this article, we dig into Bane's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.1 28.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.5 Assists 4.5 5.2 5.2 PRA -- 34.8 38.1 PR -- 29.6 32.9 3PM 3.5 3.5 3.9



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Bane has made 9.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 22.6% of his team's total makes.

Bane is averaging 9.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Bane's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 102.9 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked 13th in the NBA, allowing 113.3 points per game.

The Pelicans give up 43.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 16th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans have conceded 27 per game, 20th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans are 19th in the NBA, conceding 13.5 makes per game.

Desmond Bane vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 35 21 1 4 3 0 0 10/25/2023 36 31 5 5 5 1 2

