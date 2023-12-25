Player prop betting options for Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and others are available in the Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks matchup at Footprint Center on Monday (starting at 10:30 PM ET).

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -164)

The 31.5-point total set for Durant on Monday is 0.6 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.2 -- is 1.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (7.5).

Durant's year-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Durant has made 2.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -147) 8.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +136)

Monday's points prop for Devin Booker is 30.5. That's 2.8 more than his season average.

He has collected 5.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Monday.

Booker has picked up 8.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Monday's prop bet (8.5).

He has connected on 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday.

Grayson Allen Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: +134)

The 12.5-point over/under for Grayson Allen on Monday is 0.3 higher than his season scoring average.

He has collected 4.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Allen averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's over/under.

Allen averages 2.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 36.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -149)

Monday's over/under for Doncic is 36.5 points, 3.6 more than his season average.

He has collected 8.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).

Doncic has dished out 9.1 assists per game, which is 1.4 less than Monday's over/under.

Doncic averages 3.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -108)

The 18.5-point total set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Monday is 0.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Monday's game.

Hardaway's 3.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

