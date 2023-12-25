According to our computer model, the Philadelphia Eagles will defeat the New York Giants when they meet at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, December 25 (at 4:30 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Eagles are totaling 25.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 26th, allowing 24.4 points per contest. The Giants rank second-worst in total yards per game (261.7), but they've been more effective defensively, ranking 24th in the NFL with 356.7 total yards allowed per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Giants vs Eagles on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Eagles by 13.5) Toss Up (43) Eagles 29, Giants 15

Place your bets on the Eagles-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Eagles Betting Info

The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.0% in this matchup.

Philadelphia has covered six times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

In Philadelphia's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

The point total average for Eagles games this season is 46.7, 3.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Giants Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Giants based on the moneyline is 14.3%.

New York is 5-8-1 ATS this year.

The Giants have covered the spread once when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

In New York's 14 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Games involving the Giants this year have averaged 40.2 points per game, a 2.8-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Giants 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Philadelphia 25.6 24.4 30.5 29.2 22.0 20.8 New York 13.5 24.1 10.2 18.8 16.0 28.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.