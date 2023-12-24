The Seattle Seahawks (7-7) and the Tennessee Titans (5-9) meet at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

The betting insights and trends for the Seahawks and Titans can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Titans vs. Seahawks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks 3 41.5 -175 +145

Titans vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have combined with their opponent to score more than 41.5 points in five of 14 games this season.

Tennessee's games this season have had an average of 40.3 points, 1.2 fewer points than this game's total.

The Titans have covered the spread in a matchup six times this season (6-8-0).

The Titans have been underdogs in 11 games this season and won four (36.4%) of those contests.

Tennessee has a record of 1-3 when it is set as an underdog of +145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Seattle Seahawks

The average point total in Seattle's matchups this year is 44.6, 3.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Seahawks are 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks are 5-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 83.3% of those games).

Seattle has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

Seahawks vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Seahawks 21.4 18 23.9 24 44.6 8 14 Titans 18.4 27 21.5 17 40.3 5 14

Titans vs. Seahawks Betting Insights & Trends

Titans

Tennessee has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.

In their past three games, the Titans have hit the over twice.

The Seahawks have a negative point differential on the season (-35 total points, -2.5 per game), as do the Titans (-44 total points, -3.1 per game).

Seahawks

In its past three games, Seattle has covered the spread each time, and is 1-2 overall.

In its past three contests, Seattle has gone over the total once.

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.3 40.1 40.6 Implied Team Total AVG 22.1 21.4 22.7 ATS Record 6-8-0 4-3-0 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 5-9-0 3-4-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-7 3-2 1-5

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.6 43.4 45.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 24.6 26 ATS Record 8-6-0 3-4-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-8-0 4-3-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-1 1-5

