The Tennessee Titans (5-9) will look to upset the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 41.5 in the outing.

Interested in live betting the Seahawks/Titans game this week? Here are some stats and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Seahawks-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Seahawks vs Titans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Titans have been leading after the first quarter in seven games, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

The Seahawks have been leading after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games in 2023.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Titans have won the second quarter in six games, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

In 14 games this season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, lost eight times, and tied two times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 7.5 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 14 games this year, the Titans have won the third quarter six times, lost six times, and tied two times.

The Seahawks have won the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Seattle is averaging 4.2 points in the third quarter (17th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Titans' 14 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter two times, been outscored eight times, and tied four times.

In 14 games this year, the Seahawks have lost the fourth quarter nine times and outscored their opponent five times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.6 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Titans vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Titans have had the lead seven times (4-3 in those games) and have trailed seven times (1-6) at the end of the first half.

The Seahawks have led after the first half in six games (3-3 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in seven games (3-4), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

So far this year, the Titans have won the second half in four games, and they've been outscored in the second half in 10 games.

The Seahawks have won the second half in five games this season (5-0 in those contests), lost the second half in eight games (2-6), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

Seattle's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 12.9 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Seahawks or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.