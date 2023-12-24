Should you wager on Kyle Philips finding his way into the end zone in the Tennessee Titans' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Kyle Philips score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Philips' 19 targets have led to 13 grabs for 166 yards (23.7 per game).

Having played seven games this season, Philips has not had a TD reception.

Kyle Philips Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 2 1 6 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 3 24 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 4 68 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 3 61 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 10 0 Week 12 Panthers 2 1 -3 0

