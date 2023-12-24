Josh Whyle was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tennessee Titans' Week 16 contest against the Seattle Seahawks (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). If you're looking for Whyle's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Whyle's season stats include 94 yards on nine receptions (10.4 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 15 times.

Josh Whyle Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Titans have listed five other receiviers on the injury report this week: DeAndre Hopkins (LP/nir - rest): 59 Rec; 919 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (LP/hand): 28 Rec; 370 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Trevon Wesco (LP/shin): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Kyle Philips (DNP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Treylon Burks (DNP/illness): 12 Rec; 185 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Whyle 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 15 9 94 40 1 10.4

Whyle Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Bengals 2 2 26 1 Week 5 @Colts 1 1 7 0 Week 6 Ravens 1 1 11 0 Week 9 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 2 16 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Panthers 1 1 11 0 Week 13 Colts 2 1 16 0

