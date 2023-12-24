Will Chigoziem Okonkwo get into the end zone when the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks come together in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Okonkwo has 395 yards receiving on 43 receptions (63 targets), averaging 28.2 yards per game.

Okonkwo does not have a TD reception this season in 14 games.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 3 7 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 9 5 33 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 2 18 0 Week 8 Falcons 5 4 23 0 Week 9 @Steelers 4 3 28 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 6 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 2 1 6 0 Week 12 Panthers 5 4 45 0 Week 13 Colts 6 3 62 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 6 5 46 0 Week 15 Texans 3 3 36 0

