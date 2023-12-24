Who’s the Best Team in the ASUN? See our Weekly ASUN Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the ASUN? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
ASUN Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Lipscomb
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 179th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th
- Last Game: W 101-55 vs Bryan
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
2. Stetson
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 217th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th
- Last Game: L 83-75 vs Cincinnati
Next Game
- Opponent: Charlotte
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. North Alabama
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 238th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th
- Last Game: L 83-66 vs Indiana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas Tech
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Austin Peay
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 240th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th
- Last Game: W 71-67 vs Ohio
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Memphis
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Bellarmine
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 243rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th
- Last Game: L 101-59 vs BYU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ High Point
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Jacksonville
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 266th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th
- Last Game: L 100-57 vs Purdue
Next Game
- Opponent: Erskine
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Kennesaw State
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 277th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd
- Last Game: L 79-70 vs UNC Asheville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Indiana
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: B1G+
8. Queens
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 278th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
- Last Game: L 109-79 vs Clemson
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Duke
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: The CW
9. Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 287th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th
- Last Game: L 111-67 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Purdue
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
10. FGCU
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 292nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th
- Last Game: W 78-75 vs Florida Memorial
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. North Florida
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 308th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th
- Last Game: L 78-60 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
12. Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 2-28
- Overall Rank: 343rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th
- Last Game: L 65-54 vs Western Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oklahoma
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
