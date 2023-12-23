The Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) visit the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at Wintrust Arena, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The Blue Demons are 12.5-point underdogs in the game. The over/under in the matchup is 134.5.

Villanova vs. DePaul Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Villanova -12.5 134.5

Villanova vs DePaul Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

DePaul has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

DePaul (3-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 16.7% less often than Villanova (5-5-0) this year.

Villanova vs. DePaul Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Villanova 6 60% 72.8 141.3 64.8 141.1 136.6 DePaul 6 66.7% 68.5 141.3 76.3 141.1 146.7

Additional Villanova vs DePaul Insights & Trends

The 72.8 points per game the Wildcats put up are the same as the Blue Demons give up.

Villanova is 2-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 76.3 points.

The Blue Demons score an average of 68.5 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 64.8 the Wildcats allow.

DePaul has put together a 2-4 ATS record and a 2-5 overall record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Villanova vs. DePaul Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Villanova 5-5-0 1-2 4-6-0 DePaul 3-6-0 0-2 4-5-0

Villanova vs. DePaul Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Villanova DePaul 10-4 Home Record 7-8 5-9 Away Record 2-12 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

