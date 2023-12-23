The Memphis Tigers (9-2) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: CBS

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread this year.

Memphis has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Tigers' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Vanderbilt ranks 87th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 249th, a difference of 162 spots.

Bookmakers have moved the Commodores' national championship odds down from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +100000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.

Vanderbilt's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

