The Memphis Tigers (9-2) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-16.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Memphis (-17.5) 150.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Betting Trends

  • Vanderbilt has compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Memphis has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Tigers' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • Vanderbilt ranks 87th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 249th, a difference of 162 spots.
  • Bookmakers have moved the Commodores' national championship odds down from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +100000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.
  • Vanderbilt's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

