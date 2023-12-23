The No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • Vanderbilt has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 183rd.
  • The Commodores score an average of 67.8 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 72.5 the Tigers give up.
  • When it scores more than 72.5 points, Vanderbilt is 4-1.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Vanderbilt scored fewer points at home (71.2 per game) than on the road (73.4) last season.
  • At home, the Commodores allowed 67.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.9.
  • Vanderbilt made fewer 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (33.8%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 San Francisco L 73-60 Memorial Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Texas Tech L 76-54 Dickies Arena
12/19/2023 Western Carolina L 63-62 Memorial Gymnasium
12/23/2023 @ Memphis - FedExForum
12/30/2023 Dartmouth - Memorial Gymnasium
1/6/2024 Alabama - Memorial Gymnasium

