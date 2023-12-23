How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.
Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Rutgers vs Mississippi State (12:00 PM ET | December 23)
- Eastern Kentucky vs Alabama (4:00 PM ET | December 23)
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- Vanderbilt has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 183rd.
- The Commodores score an average of 67.8 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 72.5 the Tigers give up.
- When it scores more than 72.5 points, Vanderbilt is 4-1.
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Vanderbilt scored fewer points at home (71.2 per game) than on the road (73.4) last season.
- At home, the Commodores allowed 67.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.9.
- Vanderbilt made fewer 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (33.8%).
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|San Francisco
|L 73-60
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Texas Tech
|L 76-54
|Dickies Arena
|12/19/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 63-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/23/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|Alabama
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
