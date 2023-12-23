The No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

Vanderbilt has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 183rd.

The Commodores score an average of 67.8 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 72.5 the Tigers give up.

When it scores more than 72.5 points, Vanderbilt is 4-1.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Vanderbilt scored fewer points at home (71.2 per game) than on the road (73.4) last season.

At home, the Commodores allowed 67.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.9.

Vanderbilt made fewer 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (33.8%).

