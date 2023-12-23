Saturday's contest between the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) and Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at FedExForum has a projected final score of 83-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Memphis, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on December 23.

There is no line set for the game.

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 83, Vanderbilt 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-20.7)

Memphis (-20.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Memphis is 5-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Vanderbilt's 3-8-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 6-3-0 and the Commodores are 3-8-0.

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores have been outscored by 4.3 points per game (posting 67.8 points per game, 312th in college basketball, while giving up 72.1 per outing, 212th in college basketball) and have a -47 scoring differential.

The 36.3 rebounds per game Vanderbilt accumulates rank 202nd in the country. Their opponents pull down 35.7.

Vanderbilt hits 6.9 three-pointers per game (234th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 28.5% from deep (334th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 40.5%.

Vanderbilt and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Commodores commit 10.2 per game (55th in college basketball) and force 10.7 (295th in college basketball).

