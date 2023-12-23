For bracketology insights on Tennessee State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Tennessee State ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 294

Tennessee State's best wins

Tennessee State registered its best win of the season on November 15, when it beat the Portland Pilots, who rank No. 193 in the RPI rankings, 75-65. That signature win versus Portland included a team-leading 18 points from Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.. Christian Brown, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

69-65 at home over Austin Peay (No. 235/RPI) on December 2

91-77 over SE Louisiana (No. 321/RPI) on November 25

Tennessee State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Tennessee State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Tennessee State has been given the 238th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Tigers have 18 games left on the schedule, with seven contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Tennessee St's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Tennessee State's next game

Matchup: Tennessee State Tigers vs. UT Martin Skyhawks

Tennessee State Tigers vs. UT Martin Skyhawks Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

