Will Ole Miss be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Ole Miss' full tournament resume.

How Ole Miss ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 37 35 92

Ole Miss' best wins

Ole Miss' signature win of the season came in a 56-47 victory on November 19 against the Arizona Wildcats, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 38) in the RPI. Marquesha Davis led the offense versus Arizona, dropping 17 points. Second on the team was Kirsten Deans with 13 points.

Next best wins

60-49 over Michigan (No. 72/RPI) on November 20

62-47 on the road over UAPB (No. 86/RPI) on December 21

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 210/RPI) on November 15

58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 212/RPI) on November 25

84-56 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 216/RPI) on December 12

Ole Miss' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Ole Miss is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

The Rebels have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Rebels are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Ole Miss has been given the 145th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Rebels' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games against teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.

Ole Miss has 17 games left this season, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Ole Miss' next game

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Alcorn State Braves

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Alcorn State Braves Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

