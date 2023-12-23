When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Middle Tennessee be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Middle Tennessee ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-0 NR NR 63

Middle Tennessee's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 29, Middle Tennessee took down the Houston Cougars (No. 87 in the RPI) by a score of 70-45. Ta'Mia Scott, in that signature victory, dropped a team-leading 20 points with six rebounds and zero assists. Savannah Wheeler also played a part with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Next best wins

73-62 over Tennessee (No. 104/RPI) on December 6

71-69 over DePaul (No. 139/RPI) on November 19

64-57 over Memphis (No. 174/RPI) on November 20

67-47 at home over Memphis (No. 174/RPI) on November 6

72-47 at home over SFA (No. 176/RPI) on December 17

Middle Tennessee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, the Raiders have one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, Middle Tennessee has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the nation.

The Raiders have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Middle Tennessee has been handed the 101st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Raiders' upcoming schedule includes 17 games against teams with worse records and seven games against teams with records north of .500.

Of MTSU's 17 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Middle Tennessee's next game

Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders

Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

