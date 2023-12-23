The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) are heavy, 18.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. The matchup has an over/under set at 150.5 points.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -18.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points six times.

Memphis has an average total of 151.9 in its outings this year, 1.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Tigers are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Memphis sports a 5-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-8-0 mark from Vanderbilt.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 6 66.7% 79.4 147.2 72.5 144.6 147.9 Vanderbilt 1 9.1% 67.8 147.2 72.1 144.6 141.1

Additional Memphis Insights & Trends

The 79.4 points per game the Tigers average are 7.3 more points than the Commodores give up (72.1).

Memphis has a 3-4 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 5-4-0 0-2 6-3-0 Vanderbilt 3-8-0 0-0 3-8-0

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis Vanderbilt 13-2 Home Record 14-6 7-5 Away Record 5-6 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-9-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

