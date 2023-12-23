The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Memphis Tigers (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: CBS

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Memphis has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Tigers' nine games have gone over the point total.

Vanderbilt has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

A total of three Commodores games this year have gone over the point total.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Memphis' national championship odds (+5000) place it 22nd-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 26th.

The Tigers' national championship odds have jumped from +6000 at the start of the season to +5000, the -biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +5000, Memphis has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.