Memphis vs. Vanderbilt: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Memphis Tigers (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.
Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-16.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-16.5)
|150.5
|-2800
|+1160
Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Memphis has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- In the Tigers' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
- Vanderbilt has compiled a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Commodores' 11 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Memphis Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Memphis' national championship odds (+5000) place it 22nd-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 26th.
- The Tigers were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +5000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
- Memphis' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.
