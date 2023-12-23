The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Memphis Tigers (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: CBS

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Memphis has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.

In the Tigers' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Vanderbilt has compiled a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Commodores' 11 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Memphis' national championship odds (+5000) place it 22nd-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 26th.

The Tigers were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +5000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

Memphis' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

