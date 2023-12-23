The Memphis Tigers (9-2) will look to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: CBS

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Memphis has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of six out of the Tigers' nine games this season have hit the over.

Vanderbilt has put together a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

Commodores games have gone over the point total three out of 11 times this season.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Oddsmakers rate Memphis higher (20th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (25th-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have had the -biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +5000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Memphis has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

