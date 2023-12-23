How to Watch Memphis vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs on CBS.
Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Memphis Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Commodores' opponents have knocked down.
- Memphis has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 182nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 200th.
- The Tigers record 7.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Commodores allow (72.1).
- When Memphis puts up more than 72.1 points, it is 7-1.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Memphis is posting 7.2 more points per game (85.5) than it is away from home (78.3).
- In 2023-24, the Tigers are allowing 70.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they are allowing 72.5.
- Looking at three-pointers, Memphis has performed better when playing at home this season, making 8.8 treys per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|W 81-75
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Clemson
|W 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/19/2023
|Virginia
|W 77-54
|FedExForum
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
