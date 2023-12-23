How to Watch Memphis vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) will be attempting to snap a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.
Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Memphis Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Commodores' opponents have hit.
- Memphis is 6-0 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Commodores are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 183rd.
- The 79.4 points per game the Tigers score are 7.3 more points than the Commodores give up (72.1).
- Memphis is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis averages 85.5 points per game in home games, compared to 78.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.
- At home, the Tigers are surrendering 1.7 fewer points per game (70.8) than on the road (72.5).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Memphis has performed better in home games this season, sinking 8.8 treys per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|W 81-75
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Clemson
|W 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/19/2023
|Virginia
|W 77-54
|FedExForum
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
