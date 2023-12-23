The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) will be attempting to snap a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Commodores' opponents have hit.

Memphis is 6-0 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Commodores are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 183rd.

The 79.4 points per game the Tigers score are 7.3 more points than the Commodores give up (72.1).

Memphis is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis averages 85.5 points per game in home games, compared to 78.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.

At home, the Tigers are surrendering 1.7 fewer points per game (70.8) than on the road (72.5).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Memphis has performed better in home games this season, sinking 8.8 treys per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule