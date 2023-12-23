The No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) will try to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on CBS.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Memphis has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Commodores are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 183rd.

The 79.4 points per game the Tigers record are 7.3 more points than the Commodores allow (72.1).

Memphis has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

At home, Memphis is putting up 7.2 more points per game (85.5) than it is away from home (78.3).

Defensively the Tigers have been better at home this year, allowing 70.8 points per game, compared to 72.5 on the road.

Memphis is averaging 8.8 treys per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.0 more threes and 0.5% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule