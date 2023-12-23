The No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.7% the Commodores allow to opponents.

Memphis is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 200th.

The Tigers put up 7.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Commodores give up (72.1).

Memphis is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis is averaging 85.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 78.3 points per contest.

In home games, the Tigers are ceding 1.7 fewer points per game (70.8) than in road games (72.5).

When it comes to three-pointers, Memphis has fared better at home this year, making 8.8 treys per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule