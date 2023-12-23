How to Watch Memphis vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- UT Arlington vs North Texas (2:00 PM ET | December 23)
- Florida Atlantic vs Arizona (3:00 PM ET | December 23)
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.7% the Commodores allow to opponents.
- Memphis is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 200th.
- The Tigers put up 7.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Commodores give up (72.1).
- Memphis is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis is averaging 85.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 78.3 points per contest.
- In home games, the Tigers are ceding 1.7 fewer points per game (70.8) than in road games (72.5).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Memphis has fared better at home this year, making 8.8 treys per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|W 81-75
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Clemson
|W 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/19/2023
|Virginia
|W 77-54
|FedExForum
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.